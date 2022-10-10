Imran Khan Promises to Restore Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority After Forming Govt

Former Prime Minister (PM) and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has announced that his party will restore National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Wa Khatam an-Nabiyyin Authority after it reassumes power.

He made this announcement at the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Conference held in Islamabad in honor of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 9 October 2022.

In his introductory remarks, he advised the youth that it is not necessary to get an academic degree to be an admirer of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and noted that anyone who has followed Prophet’s path has observed great changes in his/her life.

He maintained that a slave mindset could only make others good slaves, but an independent mentality pushes one to make revolutionary decisions and attain significant goals.

Imran Khan further remarked that he overcame his fear after studying Prophet’s life, and added that Allah controls honor and dishonor, and the life and death of a person.

Moreover, he stated that in comparison to other nations such as the United Kingdom (UK) and Switzerland, he has never observed the authority of law in Pakistan.

In this context, he said that impoverished people are imprisoned while powerful ones have complete freedom, and added that Riasat-e-Madinah (State of Madinah) used to take responsibility for vulnerable people.

While highlighting the importance of having a strong character, he asserted that the country will only emerge from its crises after it follows the way of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).