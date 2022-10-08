TikTok Deletes Millions of Pakistani Videos

Social media platforms are no strangers to controversial content that gets flagged or removed straight away. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter do it all the time and TikTok is no different either.

The short-form video platform shared its latest Commu­nity Guidelines Enforce­ment Report recently which covers the April – June period. The report’s purpose is to “build on its commitment to a multi-pronged approach to stop misinformation on the platform”.

During the second quarter of 2022, TikTok blocked over 113,809,300 videos from around the globe. This only represents 1% of the total content that gets uploaded to the platform on a quarterly basis.

Out of these videos, 15.4 million were from Pakistan alone, ranking our country second on the list for the largest volume of videos taken down in Q2 2022. The main reason being that these videos were violating TikTok’s Community Guidelines.

97% of these videos were removed from the platform within 24 hours of being uploaded. 98% were removed due to user reports and 97% were taken down before even getting any views. TikTok also removed a multitude of spam and fake accounts on the platform, but the exact figure was not revealed.

As mentioned earlier, TikTok is not the only social network that removes and bans content from its platform. YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter remove millions of videos as well. The content usually contains sexual or graphic imagery that should not be on the platform. Bans are often placed on misleading content as well.

Social media giants have become a lot more strict regarding content moderation. Anything that may have been acceptable years ago is no longer deemed appropriate for the masses. YouTube, especially, is quite strict in this regard. The video sharing platform does not let you make money on videos with abusive language or the slightest bit of nudity.