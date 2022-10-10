It’s Time to Enhance the Photography Experience with Infinix ZERO 20

The importance of photos and videos in today’s era cannot be overlooked as it shapes the understanding and perception of people present across the web.

Not being restricted to special occasions only, photos and videos serve as a form of self-expression on social media which is now widely used by people every day.

To fulfill this purpose, everyone desires an exceptional camera phone in order to capture, share and relive their experiences altogether. But it’s also safe to say that there are fewer to no incomparable camera phones present in the market which can empower its users to be a frontrunner in terms of photography and videography.

Smartphone maker Infinix, on the other hand, has a 60MP OIS+EIS enabled camera phone, Infinix ZERO 20, up its sleeve for fulfilling all the desires of photography and videography enthusiasts.

The newest member of the Infinix ZERO Family- Infinix ZERO 20 has a 60 MP front camera supporting Dual Image Stabilization I.e. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

One can capture highly stable videos with smooth transitions with this special feature while being on the move. Users would just have to turn on the ‘’Ultra-Steady Mode” in order to activate Dual Image Stabilization.

The front camera is also equipped with Auto Focus which can auto-focus objects quickly and accurately every time. It allows users to capture their selfies with notable and crisp details.

The phone also features a super night mode and dual front flashlight which sensitively captures the sharp outline of objects even in low light.

Moreover, Infinix ZERO 20’s front camera is assisted by artificial intelligence (AI) in a way that it instantly identifies the user’s surroundings and different light shades in an effort to select the most appropriate settings for a high-quality shot.

Whether someone is an admirer of nature or wants to capture every little detail around them, the 60 MP OIS+EIS enabled front camera has an array of promising in-built camera features to ensure detailed photographs and videos.

The phone is about to launch soon so better mark your calendars!