Mohammad Rizwan Wins ICC Player of the Month for September

Pakistan’s star wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has been awarded the player of the month award for September 2022 by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Rizwan continued his sensational form in T20 cricket throughout the month as he maintained his top spot in the shortest format of the game.

Rizwan was sensational and consistent throughout as he scored 7 half-centuries in 10 T20I matches he played in the previous month. He began the month in some style as he registered half-centuries against Hong Kong and arch-rivals, India in the 2022 Asia Cup. Despite losing the final of the competition, Rizwan finished as the highest run-scorer as he scored 281 runs, including 3 half-centuries, at an average of 56.20 in 6 innings.

He was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded T20I series between Pakistan and England, despite missing one match due to injury. He scored 316 runs at an average of 63.20 and a strike rate of 138.60 in the six innings he played in the series.

The 30-year old shared his excitement on winning the prestigious award. Rizwan thanked the Almighty Allah for helping him to bring success to his country and also thanked his fellow teammates for their support over the course of his career.

I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence. I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia

Rizwan dedicated his award to the flood victims in the country and hoped that the award would help bring smiles to their faces.