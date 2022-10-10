Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022 Set to Start from October 15

The sixth edition of Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022 is going to be held from October 15th to 17th 2022 at the Lahore Expo Center.

According to the details, the University of Sargodha along with Everest International Expo arrange this event in which over one hundred and twenty top industrial Chinese manufacturers will participate, showcasing mainly computer numerical control (CNC) machinery, construction machinery, renewable energy, building materials, agricultural machinery, hardware, bearings, chemicals, auto and parts and so on.

Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022 is a unique exhibition showcasing Chinese products.

The exhibition will use both “Online & Offline” methods and the products will be physically present at the booths set up at the expo site while business-to-business (B2B) meetings will be arranged through the ZOOM platform and assistance at every booth

In this way, the event would go on with a minimized impact of COVID-19.

All of the Chinese products have already been transported to Lahore and after the exhibition; all the products would shift to a permanent display center located in Johar Town, Lahore.

It is open to all businessmen and related manufacturers who can have an online meeting immediately upon request.

General Manager of Everest International Expo Yousuf Fa said: “We attempted an online-offline mode of the event in 2020, and it worked remarkably. After many successful stories, now we can easily manage and establish a high-quality B2B platform to boost mutual economic and trade communications.”

In this way, Pakistan Industrial Expo has become one of the very few exhibitions which are continuously held even during the hardest time of COVID-19.

Director Institute of China Studies, University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Fazal ul Rehman said that at this moment, the university is preparing youth by parting essential skills aligned with the objectives of the Pak-China comprehensive cooperation and construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that University’s vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas vision is to establish a liaison between industry and academia is essential for transforming the higher education sector into the industry and enabling it to compete on a global level by strengthening ties between academia and industry in Pakistan can also achieve economic prosperity, he added.