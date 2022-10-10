Rains and Hot Spells Predicted in Different Parts of Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms in the country’s northern regions tonight, while the remaining parts of the country will experience a hot and dry spell.

As per the Met department, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Narowal in Punjab are likely to receive drizzles with strong winds and thunderstorms, whereas the southern districts of the province will have hot weather.

Moreover, the provincial capital, Lahore, has partially overcast skies today, while the city’s temperature has dipped to 26 °C. However, the weather is likely to improve in the next 24 hours.

In addition, there is also a 30 percent likelihood of precipitation in the city, and the temperature will be between 22-29 °C with air quality at 116.

Furthermore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) regions, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Abbottabad are expected to see rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms in the evening or night. Meanwhile, the rest of the province will remain dry, according to the Met Department.

As far as Islamabad is concerned, it will experience a dry spell throughout the day. Similarly, the weather in Sindh and Balochistan will remain hot and dry as well.

Also, Met Department stated that rain is likely in a few locations in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).