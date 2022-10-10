PTA to Crack Down on Internet and TV Wires Dangling on Electricity Poles

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has decided to crack down on tv and internet copper cables hanging on electricity poles, it is learnt reliably here.

According to the telecom regulator, it has come to its attention that operators lay their wires on the infrastructure of distribution companies, and accidents are happening due to internet and TV cables breaking and hanging from electricity poles and lying on the ground.

PTA has also initiated a nationwide survey to ensure that no licensee is using electric poles for the provision of their services through copper wires. The authority has issued fresh directions and asked all Fixed Local Loop (FLL) and Long Distance International (LDI) operators to install overhead and underground internet cables as per standards issued by the International Telecommunication Union.

According to the document available with Propakistani, PTA stated that its licensees are mainly using Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) for the provision of internet services across the country. Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) carries information using Optical or light-based technology. The fiber is made up of dielectric material which doesn’t conduct electricity. A case study of Karachi’s electrocution of humans indicates the majority of cables in the area belong to cable television operators.

According to the PTA document, electricity distribution companies are involved in allowing copper wires to be installed on poles. The major distribution companies including K-Electric charge Rs.10 per pole to allow the laying of copper wires. PTA has also provided OFC cable laying standards defined by the international telecommunication Union to NEPRA and other distribution companies.

Copper wires are not allowed to be hung on electric poles, to avoid accidents, these wires should be removed from electric poles immediately. PTA has instructed the operators to ensure a certain distance from power lines when lying optical fiber cables on electric poles.