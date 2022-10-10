University of Baltistan Wins Prestigious European Education Project

Gilgit Baltistan’s (GB) University of Baltistan Skardu (UoBS) has been granted a distinguished education project called Erasmus Capacity-Building Higher Education (CBHE).

In this regard, Vice-Chancellor (VC) UoBS, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, detailed that the university will be awarded an Rs. 15 million grant under the project to modernize and internationalize its system by making higher education more accessible through online learning.

He stated that it will pave way for distance education in far-flung valleys in GB, and added that the coronavirus pushed the education system to be online.

Furthermore, he elaborated that the teachers will undergo training, while students will be given online classes and distance education through this grant since it was previously challenging to implement such a system owing to a lack of facilities in GB.

Moreover, he congratulated the UoBS faculty and staff on this collaboration and said that it will enhance innovation in distance education, improve higher education quality, and intercultural awareness along with cooperation between Pakistan and Europe.

According to the details, CBHE will feature eight Pakistani and European partner universities, including, the University of Rome (UoR), the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur, IBA Karachi, and also Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Meanwhile, UoBS, the University of Turbat (UoT), and the University of Balochistan (UoB) will be the project’s affiliate partners.