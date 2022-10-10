Tecno Pova 4 Pro Launched With 90Hz AMOLED And Massive Battery For Cheap

Tecno is expanding its Pova series of phones with Pova 4 Pro, which looks identical to the recently launched Pova Neo 5G, but brings a mix of specifications. The phone has landed in Bangladesh and should become available in other regions soon.

ALSO READ Tecno Pova Neo 5G Launched With Large Battery and 120Hz Display For $191

Design and Display

Tecno Pova 4 Pro almost looks like a gaming phone due to its rear panel. Its main camera island has jagged corners at the bottom and two of its edges extend an LED strip all the way across the phone in different color options.

On the front, it has a 6.66-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Despite the AMOLED screen, the fingerprint sensor resides on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, the phone features MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC that goes toe to toe with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series chips. This comes alongside only a single variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. You can expand storage through a microSD card.

Pova 4 Pro will boot Android 12 out of the box with Tecno’s HiOS 8.6 skin on top.

Cameras

Just like Tecno Pova Neo 5G, the Pova 4 Pro has a 50MP main sensor and this is accompanied by an unspecified AI sensor. It is likely a depth sensor to add a bokeh effect to your shots. The camera is capable of recording 2K videos at 30 FPS and 1080p videos at 60 FPS.

For selfies, it has an 8MP sensor that can record 1080p videos.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is rated at an impressive 6,000 mAh with support for 45W wired charging. This massive battery can be put to good use with 10W reverse charging to fuel your accessories or other phones.

Despite these features, the Tecno Pova 4 Pro has a starting price of only $259 in Bangladesh.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro Specifications