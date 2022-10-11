One of the Rarest Humpback Whales Spotted Near Karachi [Video]

An Arabian Sea Humpback whale has been seen north of Charna Island on Monday, surprising and exciting passing by ferry passengers.

Charna Island is about 40 kilometers off the coast of Karachi, near Mubarak Village, on the border between Sindh and Balochistan.

This species of whale is the most endangered in the world, with only around 100 remaining. This is the only species of whale that survives and feeds solely in the Arabian Sea.

When the whale was spotted, it was looking for food. According to World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan Technical Adviser, Moazzam Khan, humpback whales are rarely sighted during this season.

Over the past five years, more than 79 humpback whales have been spotted in the waters of Sindh and Balochistan.

Humpback whales are also found in India, Oman, Yemen, and Sri Lanka, in addition to Pakistan.

In related news, the carcass of a Giant Bryde’s whale had also been found near Charna Island earlier this year. The officials revealed that it had been hit by a ship, or trapped in a fishing net. It was discovered while being photographed by some amateur fishermen.