Uber Abruptly Shuts Down in Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, and Other Major Cities

Popular ride-hailing app Uber is shutting down services in several major cities of Pakistan. The ride-sharing app has just announced that it will no longer operate in five cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Peshawar. The discontinuation is effective starting today.

From now on, if you try using the Uber app in any of the aforementioned cities, it will inform you that it is no longer available in your city. Instead, it tells you to book a ride using Careem, which was acquired by Uber back in 2020.

Take a look at the screenshot below.

The same prompt may not appear for everyone, but options for booking a ride will be greyed out for some. Trying to book a ride will now give you a message that says “Unfortunately, Uber is currently unavailable in your area”.

However, Uber reminds its users that the service is still operable in Lahore. Here is what the company says:

For the past five years, we are grateful to have been part of your everyday life to help you move around those five cities using the Uber app. See you in Lahore!

We have reached out to Uber for more details. We will update you with more information once we have an official comment.