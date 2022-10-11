Omaima Sohail Sets New T20I Bowling Record for Pakistan

Pakistan women’s off-spinner, Omaima Sohail, dismantled Sri Lanka as she ran through its batting line-up to register career-best T20I bowling figures, assisting her side to bundle out the Islanders on 112.

Omaima finished with 5/13 in the last group stage encounter of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, which is now the best bowling display among Pakistani bowlers in the shortest format of the game.

ALSO READ Pakistan Decides Against Making Any Changes to T20 World Cup Squad

Nida Dar’s 5/21 against Sri Lanka and Sadia Yousuf’s 4/9 are now the second and third-best figures respectively while former skipper Sana Mir’s 4/14 and Anam Amin’s 4/16 are round off the top five bowling figures by Pakistanis.

Bowler Best Figures Opposition Omaima Sohail 5/13 Sri Lanka Nida Dar 5/21 Sri Lanka Sadia Yousuf 4/9 Ireland Sana Mir 4/13 India Anam Amin 4/16 West Indies

ALSO READ Babar Azam Completes 2,000 T20I Away Runs in Emphatic Fashion Against New Zealand

It is worth noting that the Women in Green have performed admirably at the ongoing Asia Cup in Bangladesh, winning five out of six matches, and currently stand second on the points table.

The Bismah Maroof-led side defeated Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates, while only losing to Thailand, and have qualified for the semi-final stages of the tournament.