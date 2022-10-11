Pakistan Decides Against Making Any Changes to T20 World Cup Squad

Pakistan has avoided making any changes to the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, as the deadline to replace any player without any reason has passed.

The marquee event will begin on October 16, with Sri Lanka facing Namibia in a qualifying round encounter, while the Men in Green will begin their campaign on October 23 against arch-rivals India at the MCG.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the management was planning to make changes to the squad following the middle order’s poor outing during the Asia Cup 2022 and T20I series against England at home.

However, the team management made no changes, and no player can now be replaced without the consent of the technical committee, even if injured, and the cause for replacing anyone must be presented.

It is important to note that two key players, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi, have been battling injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation in London. They will join the squad in Australia before the event begins.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, recently stated said that Fakhar, a reserve pick, and Shaheen Shah have now recovered and will be available for selection come 23 October.