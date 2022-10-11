PCB Provides Crucial Update on Shaheen Afridi’s Availability for T20 World Cup

In a major boost to the national pace battery, left-arm express fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, will be in contention for the warm-up matches in the build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the pace spearhead will join the national T20 squad in Brisbane on 15 October, Saturday. The Green Shirts will play two warm-up games against England and Afghanistan on 17 and 19 October respectively.

ALSO READ Omaima Sohail Sets New T20I Bowling Record for Pakistan

The 22-year-old is currently in London where he is undergoing rehab under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee which consists of two experienced sports physicians, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr. Zafar Iqbal.

Shaheen had sustained a PCL tear muscle injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, forcing him to pull out of the second Test, Asia Cup, home series against England, and the ongoing tri-nation series going on in New Zealand.

ALSO READ Speed Guns: Ranking Pace Attacks of Top Teams in 2022 T20 World Cup

Speaking in this regard, Shaheen expressed excitement upon recovering from the injury just in time for the T20 World Cup and joining the national squad for the warm-up matches.

Recalling his rehab, he termed the journey as a difficult period. He added that he has been bowling up to eight overs at full steam for the past week and a half.