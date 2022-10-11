Zong Launches Digital Trainee Executive Program

Zong 4G has launched its Digital Trainee Executive (DTE) Program 2022, onboarding 30 fresh graduates from across Pakistan who have joined the company as executives on track to becoming Zong 4G’s future leaders.

In pursuit of Zong’s commitment to providing employment opportunities to fresh graduates through its Graduate Trainee Programs, the Digital Trainee Executives were onboarded after a rigorous recruitment process involving online assessment tests and panel interviews.

Being an active employer in the telecom industry, the company received over 13,000 applications from some of the top universities in the country for the industry’s various domains.

Zong 4G’s DTE Program is a fast-track development program combining on-the-job training with personal as well as group coaching to build up future leaders equipped with strong business acumen, relevant leadership, and functional competencies.​​

The program adheres to provide trainees with a real immersive learning experience to equip them with a holistic view of the digital business, as well as an understanding of the relationships between different functions of the organization.

The program will enable the DTEs to gain exposure to tech, from Information Technology, IT Infrastructure, and Software Engineering to Information Security, Big Data, and Data Analytics, which will stretch and challenge, as well as build their technical expertise.

Commenting on the program, the spokesperson of Zong 4G, said, “Zong is nurturing the future digital leaders of the country. In line with Zong’s ambitions of creating Digital Pakistan, we designed our Digital Trainee Program to select & develop the top talent to satisfy the growing dependency on analytics and the digital sphere.”

“We empower them to lead digital innovation to realize their dreams. Our investment in their personal development with cutting-edge training, both on the job and in the virtual classrooms, will enable their professional development to accelerate their career and progression,” they added.

To welcome the DTEs, a meet and greet session along with a comprehensive orientation – including a detailed overview of the company’s business and products – was organized. The sessions, facilitated by industry experts, provided insights and helped develop their performance expectations.

Moreover, through a structured development framework and mentorship, they will be assisting their respective teams in the execution of digital transformation and strategic projects, alongside other pertinent tasks.