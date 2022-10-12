Fly Jinnah All Set to Start Flight Operations in Pakistan

Fly Jinnah, a Karachi-based low-cost airline, is set to launch flight operations as it has received its Air Operator Certificate and Operating License.

The new airline is a joint venture between the Air Arabia Group and the Lakson Group, which is one of Pakistan’s leading and most diversified business conglomerates.



It is worth recalling here that Civil Aviation Authority CAA granted Regular Public Transport License to Fly Jinnah last year, formally registering it for the operations of passenger and cargo services.

Air Arabia has leased three latest Airbus A320 aircraft to Fly Jinnah which will be used for flight operations initially. These planes are equipped with the latest technology and safety features.

ALSO READ UAE Begins Granting 60-Day Visit Visas

Earlier this week, Fakhr-e-Alam, the renowned TV anchor who is the only Pakistan to circumnavigate the globe, also offered an exclusive sneak peek into the new airline.

Taking to social media, Fakhr welcomed Fly Jinnah to the country and said that its arrival will benefit the aviation industry in the form of increased competitiveness and the customers in the shape of top-quality service.