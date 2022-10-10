WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Add Over 1,000 People in Groups

WhatsApp is moving above and beyond the limit of 500 group chat members. The app is now working on the ability to let you add up to a whopping 1024 people in a single group chat. The feature has already started rolling out to beta testers, meaning it may become widely available soon.

As always, the new WhatsApp update was spotted by none other than the feature tracker blog WABetaInfo. According to their latest findings, WhatsApp has increased the group member limit once again, letting you add up to 1024 people in a group chat instead of the previous 512.

The screenshot below shows evidence of what’s coming.

As shown in the screenshots, the feature is available on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp beta, but it is limited to a certain number of beta testers only. If you happen to have the latest beta version of WhatsApp, you can check out the feature by creating a group and adding up to 1024 members into a single group.

If you don’t have it, then that means it is likely just a small test similar to the Argentina beta test earlier this year which let you upload up to 2 GB of files to WhatsApp. This was only available to a limited number of beta testers at first.

That being said, it will take a while before it becomes widely available on WhatsApp Beta, and it will take even longer to reach the live version of the app.

It is going to be an overkill for the masses as most people have no use for 1000 group members. It will mostly stay limited to large organizations or other communities that are involved with a multitude of people on a day-to-day basis.