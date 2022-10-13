NTDC Forms Inquiry Committee to Investigate Today’s Blackout

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has formed an inquiry committee to probe the reasons behind and look into the facts of the causes of the partial blackout in the South region and certain areas of the North region of NTDC’s transmission system on the morning of October 13 (Thursday).

The committee is tasked with determining the root cause of the fault and ascertaining if the fault(s) leading to the partial blackout/collapse could have been contained, and to verify whether the measures (technical and timewise) taken by the concerned departments for the protection of the system were adequate.

Moreover, the committee would review the previous inquiry reports into similar blackout incidents and ascertain whether the recommendations contained in those reports were adopted and implemented by the concerned departments or otherwise.

NTDC formed committee is required to fix the responsibility on the person(s) involved in case any negligence is observed and to recommend remedial measures to be taken in order to avoid the reoccurrence of a similar event in the future. The committee will also enquire into any other issue related to the incident, not otherwise mentioned in the terms of reference (ToRs), that it deems necessary to arrive at a concrete conclusion.

Further, the committee has to submit its report within four days.

The committee comprises Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, General Manager (Technical) Lahore as the convener; Mr. Anwar Ahmed Khan, General Manager (AM) North Lahore; Mr. Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Chief Engineer (TSG) North Lahore; and Mr. Muhammad Zakaria, Chief Engineer (OP) NPCC Islamabad as members.