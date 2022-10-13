Indian Lawmaker Links BJP to Ganguly’s ‘Forced’ Removal From BCCI

The involvement of the BJP-led Indian government in the country’s cricketing affairs is not new, as fans from across the border witnessed it this year when Pakistan showed interest in a bilateral series.

Last week, Indian media reported that former captain, Roger Binny, had filed his nomination papers to succeed Sourav Ganguly as BCCI Chief and that he will officially take over on October 18 following the AGM meeting.

However, the politicians from Ganguly’s home state of West Bengal claimed that the former Indian captain was forced to resign from the top BCCI position after refusing to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

One of the opposition lawmakers, Santanu Sen, took to Twitter and wrote, ” Another example of political vendetta. The Son of Amit Shah can be retained as Secretary of BCCI, but Ganguly can not be.”

Santanu, while explaining the reason behind this, further wrote, “It is because he is from the State of Kolkata or he did not join Bharatiya Janata Party. We are with you Dada!”, referring to Ganguly by his nickname.

Meanwhile, the BJP Vice-President, Dilip Ghosh, has denied the allegations and said in a statement, “Sourav Ganguly is a cricketing legend. Some people are now shedding crocodile tears about the changes in BCCI.”