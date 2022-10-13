Investment in Pakistani Startups Increased by 30% in Last Four Years: IT Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque met with different delegations of tech companies including Huawei, and successful startups on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai on Thursday.

The minister also visited Ignite Pavilion and appreciated startups for participating in GITEX. Speaking on the occasion, he said that investment in Pakistani startups saw a 30 percent increase during the last four years. Investment in Pakistani startups is the proof of trust in government policies, he added.

ALSO READ Huawei Ignite and Ink MoU for Cooperation and Fostering Startup Programs

The minister inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion in the Middle East’s largest technology event on Tuesday. The pavilion was set up with the support of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

Meanwhile, in a statement, Pakistan Software House Association ([email protected]) Chairman Zohaib Khan said that Pakistani IT companies under the umbrella of [email protected] have displayed their diverse capabilities to who is who of the international IT industry at GITEX.

The [email protected] chairman highlighted the fact that experientially GITEX 2022 has proven to be the most successful exposition for Pakistani IT companies vis-a-vis hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of business generation.

ALSO READ Ministry of Information Technology Obtains NOC for Islamabad IT Park

He expressed his optimism that tangible gains have been accomplished during the exhibition be that export orders, investment propositions, skill development collaborations, single-country follow-up meetings, B2B alliances, or ground-breaking discussions on joint ventures.

It is pertinent to note that GITEX is the biggest event in the entire middle-east & GCC region for IT, ITeS, and other allied technologies. This year 29 member companies of [email protected] are participating in GITEX in collaboration with PSEB.