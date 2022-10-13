Ministry of Information Technology Obtains NOC for Islamabad IT Park

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has submitted a report to National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Telecommunication on the progress of work at Islamabad Information Technology Park.

According to the Ministry of IT and Telecom, no objection certificate (NoC) from Pak Environmental Protection Agency and CDA has been obtained and the electricity design for IT Park has been approved by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO). IESCO has started work for the transmission line for IT Park.

According to MoITT, a Korean contractor company has been mobilized and the site offices of the IT park are fully functional. Rehabilitation of the RCC drain channel and up-gradation of the boundary wall has been completed. A 50 kVA Genset has been installed and the provision of a temporary connection is to be completed soon by IESCO. According to the ministry, the evacuation work is about to complete.

According to the Ministry’s reply, around 120 piles have been cast in the field and the total pile’s work will be completed by 31st December 2022. Completion of raft foundation work for the main building will be completed at the end of February 2023. Completion of work on basement 1 and start of work on basement 2 will be done by the end of June 2023.

The standing committee has informed the MoITT that the committee members want to visit the site of Islamabad Information Technology Park and review the progress of the work.