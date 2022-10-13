Islamabad Airport to be Renamed Benazir Bhutto International Airport

The National Assembly (NA) has adopted the resolution to rename the Islamabad Airport to Benazir Bhutto International Airport in a bid to pay homage to the Bhutto family’s sacrifices for the country.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) MNA, Nawabzada Iftikhar Khan, presented the motion in the lower house, proposing to restore the previous name of the Islamabad Airport.

The resolution stated that the former government changed the name based on political hostility and partisanship, and added that the nation cannot forget the Bhutto family’s sacrifices for democracy and the formulation of the country’s constitution.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had changed the airport’s name during its term along with the Benazir Income Support Program’s (BISP) name, which it had rebranded as Ehsaas Program.

However, the current coalition government restored BISP after assuming power and now efforts are well afoot to rename Islamabad Airport as well.