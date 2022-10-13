PIA Suffered Losses of Over Rs. 200 Billion from 2018 to 2021

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suffered losses to the tune of Rs 204.6 billion during the last four years, according to official documents.

According to documents, the losses of PIA decreased gradually from 2018 to 2020 but the pace of the downward trend in the losses could not be continued during 2021 due to a number of reasons.

ALSO READ PIA Posts Staggering Loss of Over Rs. 43 Billion in H1 2022

Major reasons include limited flight operations due to restrictions imposed by various countries as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ban on PIA flight operations to Europe by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the suspension of Hajj and Umrah operations by Saudi Arabia.

The breakdown of losses accumulated by PIA from 2018 to 2021 is given below:

Year Losses (in million) 2018 Rs. 67,327 2019 Rs. 52,601 2020 Rs. 34,642 2021 Rs. 50,101 Total losses Rs. 204,671

It is pertinent to mention here PIA incurred a staggering loss of Rs. 43.48 billion for the half-year ended 30 June 2022, up by 64 percent compared to a loss of around Rs. 26.53 billion in the same period last year.