Woman and 8-Year-Old Daughter Face Acid Attack for Demanding Share in Property

A mother and her daughter were allegedly attacked with acid by close relatives in Sindh’s Sukkur district for demanding their share in the property.

The woman’s brother-in-law allegedly attacked her and her daughter after they sought their property share in the Dadloi village of Sukkur district.

The mother was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sukkur while her injured daughter was taken to the Gambat Hospital. The woman’s face and some parts of her body were burnt according to the doctors. She revealed that her 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.

Earlier last month, a man in Karachi was attacked with acid by an unidentified person.

The incident took place in the Rainbow Center, following which a traffic police officer shifted the victim to the hospital on his motorbike.

The police could not find the reason for the attack, but investigations are still ongoing. In a similar incident, another passerby and his two kids were also sprayed by the acid but remained safe.

The passerby could be seen in a video, showing his acid-burnt clothes and explaining that he and his children were returning from their school when they faced the ordeal.