Indian Cricket Fan Kills Friend for Criticizing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

An Indian man murdered his friend for making disparaging remarks about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The tragic event of a man murdering his friend over opposing views on Indian cricket has shocked fans. The horrific incident occurred on Thursday in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, when two friends, Dharamraj and Vignesh, were arguing about cricket. The debate quickly escalated into a brawl, and Dharamraj stabbed his friend Vignesh to death for criticizing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The world of cricket has seen supporters become overly emotional and even violent for their favorite cricketers, resulting in crowd conflicts; however, the incident has brought forward a shocking as well as a terrifying aspect of people’s passion for cricket.