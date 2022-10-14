Lahore Qalandars Announce PSL-Like Talent Hunt Program for Women

Lahore Qalandars have announced to conduct trials for women cricketers in Lahore in order to find new talent for the women’s game.

Lahore Qalandars are known for finding young talent through their Player Development Program. The franchise is now set to launch the Women’s Player Development Program as well. The trials to find emerging female players will take place in Lahore on the 18th and 19th of October. Lahore Qalandars have decided to choose 22 players through these two-day trials.

Earlier this month, PCB announced the launch of the Women’s League. The inaugural season of the league will be played next year alongside PSL 8.