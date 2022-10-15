Faisal Town Launches Heart-Touching Ad Film: Rehnay Ki Jagah

Faisal Town recently launched a beautiful, heart-touching ad film that shows their true intentions and values they associate with a home. This ad film is trending in Pakistan for the last 24+ hours so our team decided to dissect it further. Faisal Town did a great job giving freedom to the director of this ad film, Rafay Rumi, for producing an art piece that sheds light on many aspects of our lives when in search of a home. As the saying goes the devil is in the detail, creative team made sure that even the minutest and the most peculiar objects, which the majority of the viewers will fail to pick up on, have a meaning throughout the ad.

One such example is the plant that can be seen throughout the ad. As I have mentioned earlier, most viewers will fail to pick up on this and some might even go as far as deeming it unnecessary but if you really think about it and put it in line with the context of the whole ad, you’ll realize that the journey of the plant from a pot to being finally being planted in the soil where it can extend its roots and grow, is very much reminiscent of our search for the perfect place which we can call home. A place where we can be free, feel safe, grow, and express ourselves without any fear or threat to our physical or mental wellbeing in any way.

Stating the obvious, the ad starts with the woman in midst of a commotion on the day when they are shifting places from their old rented home to a newly built house in a well-developed gated community.

In midst of a boxes she goes ahead and grabs the pot where the plant is, with occasional dialogue with landlord, admiring how well kept the place is. The plant being in pot means how it wasn’t able to establish permanent roots and had to be confined in a small pot. Which did its job in nurturing and providing nutrients to the plant, which can be metaphorically translated to their condition of their family. Even though the rented house provided them with shelter, and acted as a place where they can live. Even after spending a substantial amount of time and living the most cherished memories of her children’s youth there. Still, it wasn’t a place which they can get attached to or was their own. Sooner or later they’ll have to move somewhere else.

Further into the ad, after various episodes of nostalgia and living through all the cherished and sorrowful moments echoing from the walls of the house, they finally bid farewell to their old generational home and head to their new place, which is situated in a much more well developed and gated residential.

Even though, it’s their own place in terms of something which the son bought with his own money. It’s still a foreign place to them, and just like any foreign environment, they’ll have to keep their guard up to test the water before actually accepting is as own. This is shown metaphorically with the mother in law, carrying the same plant into her room of the new house but still is in the pot.

The film carries on with the woman pondering over to her new place and society and realizing that was the utopia. She always dreamed of where she can call those things that she so wanted to do but couldn’t because of responsibilities and safety. Like one of her desires was to roam outside freely but since they use to live in a neighborhood that wasn’t safe compared to the one she is in right now. She couldn’t because of safety being an issue, hence the reference to the pot, in which the plant is planted in, which prevents the plant to grow and explore.

Finally, as the ad comes to its end, we can see that the mother in law finally accepts the new place as her home, turning her sorrow and nostalgia in a happy acceptance. She finally accepts the new place as her home, where she belongs to, open up and can attach to as she is seen finally taking out the plant from the pot. Finally, planting in the lawn, where it can finally grow and establish its root knowing well this is the ideal place for it to thrive.

Over and all it was a completely different approach by Faisal town, where majority of residentially opt for an advert where issue are just bombarding numbers and their projects onto the potential buyers and trying to convince why their projects are the ideal place to put your money in. Faisal town adapted a much subtler and a much more philosophical approach, which makes the viewer realizes that home is much more than just a fancy exterior and interior, its a place where you and your family are secure, free and the most important of all happy.