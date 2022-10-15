Here’s What Pakistani and Indian Players Talk About Off the Field [Video]

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistani captain Babar Azam interacted in the media session prior to the T20 World Cup 2022. The two captains revealed what arch-rivals discuss off the field.

ALSO READ Pakistan Has the Fastest Bowling Attack in the T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam told the media that Pakistani and Indian players do not always talk about cricket. While the competition gets intense on the field, the two teams share a friendly relationship off the field.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma showed friendship between the two teams as he said, “Whenever we meet, we met at the Asia Cup, now – we just ask, ‘how is the family?’, we just talk about that. All of his teammates that I have met, this is what we talk about. Our last generation also said that we talk about our families, life, which new car you have bought, which new car you are about to buy.”

While Pakistani captain Babar Azam expressed his respect and regard for Rohit Sharma, saying, “Rohit is older than me, and I try to gain experience from him as he has served for so long. I try and learn as much as I can from him.”

ALSO READ Here’s Everything You Need to Know About T20 World Cup 2022

Both captains will come face to face on 23rd October when India and Pakistan lock horns in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022.