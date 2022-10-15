Here’s Everything You Need to Know About T20 World Cup 2022

The 2022 T20 World Cup is just around the corner and it promises to be one for the ages. Sixteen of the top teams in international cricket will assemble in Australia as they fight to lift the coveted trophy.

The previous edition of the tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year with Australia emerging victorious as it convincingly beat New Zealand in the final at Dubai International Stadium.

This time around, the conditions will be different and the teams will be hungrier than ever to win the prestigious title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2022:

T20 World Cup Format

The mega tournament has been divided into two main rounds, the first round and Super 12s. Eight low-ranked teams, divided into two groups of four teams each, will compete in the first round of the competition. The top two teams from each group at the end of the round will qualify for the Super 12s stage of the tournament.

The Super 12s stage will contain eight top-ranked teams and four qualified teams. The 12 teams have also been divided into two groups of six teams each. The top two teams from each group at the end of the round will move on to the semi-final stage of the tournament.

The Winner of Group 1 will face the Runners-up of Group 2 and the Winner of Group 2 will lock horns with the Runners-up of Group 1 in the semi-finals of the mega-event. The final of the tournament will be played between the winners of the semi-finals.

Venues

The World Cup in Australia will be held at a total of seven venues across the country. Geelong and Hobart are the two venues for the first round of the competition while Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth will host the Super 12s stage.

The final of the ICC T20 World Cup will be played at the prestigious Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) while the semi-finals will be held at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and the Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide Brisbane Geelong Hobart Melbourne Perth Sydney

T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

According to the ICC men’s T20 World Cup schedule, the first match of the tournament will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia on 16 October at Geelong, Australia. The final match of the first round will be held on 21 October between Zimbabwe and Scotland at Hobart.

The first match of the Super 12s will be held on 23 October as defending champions Australia faces New Zealand in a repeat of last year’s final at the SCG.

The tournament will be set alight with Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match at the historic MCG on 23 October. The two teams will be aiming to start their campaign on the right foot, while simultaneously winning the bragging rights over their arch-rivals.

England vs Australia T20 World Cup match will be held on 28 October at the MCG as the traditional rivals aim to finish within the top two spots in the group.

The semi-finals of the mega-event will be held on 9 and 10 November at Sydney and Adelaide respectively. The final will be played at the MCG on 13 November.

T20 World Cup Teams

All the sixteen teams in the competition have named their 15-man strong squad for the mega event. The teams have opted to include a pace-heavy squad due to the fast and bouncy tracks on offer in Australia.

The likes of Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Mark Wood, Anrich Nortje, and other express pacers will be looking to make their mark and trouble the opposition batting unit with their blistering pace.

Moreover, world number one T20I batter, Mohammad Rizwan, will be looking to continue his red-hot form and help Pakistan score heavily in the tournament. Similarly, India’s Suryakumar Yadav, the second-ranked T20I batter will be determined to take India deep into the tournament after a disappointing outing in the previous tournament.

T20 World Cup Live Streaming

The 2022 World T20 will be broadcasted across the globe through various TV channels and live-streaming platforms. Viewers all over the world will be able to enjoy all the action of the World T20 on TV, mobile phones, laptops, and other digital viewing outlets.

Cricket fans in Pakistan will have various avenues to watch the high-octane clashes. PTV Sports and A-Sports will telecast the live action on TV while Daraz App, ARY Zap and Tapmad TV will live stream the matches.

T20 World Cup Points Table

The teams taking part in the mega-event will be determined to finish within the first two spots in their respective groups. The T20 World Cup 2022 points table is divided into two rounds. The first round will contain two groups where the top-performing teams will move on to the Super 12s stage.

According to the criteria of the points table, teams will be awarded two points for a win, one point for a no result, and zero points for a loss. The teams that accumulate the most points at the end of the round will achieve the highest position in the standings. In case the teams end at equal points, the net run rate will be considered to determine the positions.

Stay updated with the latest T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.