Pakistan Has the Fastest Bowling Attack in the T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan has the fastest bowling attack among all teams going into the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistani pacers have continued to dominate the speed charts as they have the fastest average speed among all the teams participating in the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan is head and shoulders above the other teams in terms of pace.

Pakistan holds an average speed of 140 kph while the next best are South Africa and New Zealand with an average speed of nearly 130 kph. The stats show that Pakistani pacers have bowled 50% of the deliveries at the specific speed since 2o18 followed by South Africa’s 30% rate.

𝗢𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹! 🇵🇰 Pakistan have the fastest pace attack for the T20 World Cup ⚡⚡⚡#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/P2qsDz1IQl — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) October 14, 2022

With the T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled in Australia, the pacers will play an important role in the mega event, and Pakistan will have a solid pace attack as per stats.

