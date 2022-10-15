ICC Throws Surprise Birthday Party for Babar Azam at Captains’ Day Media Call

The stage is set for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, which will begin on October 16 with Aisa Cup 2022 champions, Sri Lanka, taking on Namibia in the first qualifying round match at GMHBA Stadium.

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, and New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, yesterday flew to Australia to participate in the ICC Captains’ Day media call where all 16 skippers were available to speak to the media.

Babar Azam was given surprised by the participants when Australia captain, Aaron Finch, presented him with a cake to mark his birthday. The Lahore-born cricketer has turned 28 today.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) wished him a happy birthday and posted some images of the event on its official Twitter account, “Happy birthday Babar Azam. That cake looks good,” ICC captioned.

The all-format captain has had a great season since the 2021 T20 World. He has led the side in 25 T20I matches, winning 16 of them, and the most recent of those victories came in the final of the tri-series in New Zealand.

It is pertinent to mention that in the last year’s T20 World Cup, the Men in Green ended their campaign in the semi-finals stage, while they also qualified for the final of the Asia Cup 2022.