Dar Lauds Pakistani-American Entrepreneurs For Strengthening Pakistan’s IT Sector

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar lauded the interest of Pakistani-American tech entrepreneurs in strengthening Pakistan’s IT sector during a virtual session today.

Dar along with Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs held a virtual meeting with prominent Pakistani-American IT/Tech entrepreneurs. They were also joined by MOS for Finance and Revenue, Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmed, and Ambassador Masood Khan along with other members of the Pakistan delegation.

The Finance Minister said that stabilizing Pakistan’s economy was the government’s top priority. For this purpose, the government had taken tough decisions in the past few months, which were essential to put Pakistan on the path of economic recovery. The catastrophic floods had compounded the difficulty but the government was confident that through prudent policies, the challenges to Pakistan’s economy will be overcome.

The Finance Minister appreciated the interest of Pakistani-American tech entrepreneurs in strengthening Pakistan’s IT sector. He emphasized that this sector had immense potential for growth and could play a significant role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

The government was according to priority attention to the IT/ Tech sector and Pakistan’s tech-savvy youth was an immense resource that needed to be optimally tapped for the IT sector’s growth. The Finance Minister assured the participants of the government’s complete support in their efforts to enable Pakistan to achieve exponential growth in its IT exports in the coming years.

In their interventions, the Pakistani-American IT/Tech entrepreneurs appreciated the government’s focus on the IT/Tech sector and reaffirmed their interest in investing in Pakistan. They also made a number of suggestions and proposals to further promote the IT sector’s growth, especially exports from Pakistan.

The Finance Minister assured them that their suggestions will be carefully examined for proper follow-up and urged them to remain engaged with the government to ensure robust growth in Pakistan’s IT sector that is commensurate with our potential.