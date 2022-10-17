PIA and ILMA University Ink MoU to Offer Scholarships and Internships

ILMA University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan’s national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The MoU intends to provide financial assistance in the form of 100% scholarships and internships to the staff and families of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for pursuing higher education.

The MoU was signed by ILMA’s Chancellor, Noman Abid Lakhani (Tamgh e Imtiaz), and CEO, PIA in the presence of the prestigious heads of the University, namely VC – Prof. Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, Registrar – Syed Kashif Rafi, Director ORIC – Prof. Dr. M. Imtiaz Subhani, Director QAL – Fawwad M. Butt, Deputy Director QAL – Sajida Qureshi, Controller Examinations, and the Deans.

“It is truly an honor for ILMA to ink a monumental pact with this mega airline in the best interests of promoting education and training programs to expand the territories worldwide. It is a fact that the MoU with such a star will enable the University to reach the goal-oriented summit it is destined for,” said Vice Chancellor, ILMA University.

It’s pertinent to note that ILMA University recently signed an MoU with the Sindh Police and the Airport Security Force (ASF) for welfare scholarships to their officers and families, including the children of martyrs.

Applications for scholarships are open now. Secure your scholarship by registering here.