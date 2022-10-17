T20 World Cup Points Table — Scotland and Zimbabwe Register Emphatic Wins

The T20 World Cup 2022 kicked off in stunning fashion, with fans witnessing two exciting encounters on the first day of the marquee event, including Namibia upsetting the Asia Cup 2022 champions, Sri Lanka.

On day two, fans saw another upset in the third game of the qualifier round after Scotland defeated the 2012 and 2016 champions, West Indies by 42 runs while defending 160 runs at the Bellerive Oval, Australia.

ALSO READ Former Indian Captain Gifts Babar Azam Special Cap on His Birthday

In the second game, Zimbabwe defeated Ireland by 31 runs to earn second place in the group B points table, while the top two teams from both groups A and B will advance to the group stage matches beginning 22 October.

It is pertinent to mention here that Namibia and the Netherlands currently enjoy the top spots of the points table in Group A after defeating Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates in the first and second games, respectively.

Here is the updated points table:

Group B