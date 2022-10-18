Pakistan’s New Training Kits Draw Hilarious Reactions From Social Media Users

The Pakistan team is currently in Australia to compete in the T20 World Cup 2022. They played their first warm-up game against England and will play their second against Afghanistan before facing India in their opening T20 World Cup match on October 23.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Shares Secret Tip on How to Get Star Indian Batter Out

Just as the fanfare around the cricketing aspect of the T20 World Cup, there is a lot of attention towards the playing kits of the Pakistan Cricket Team.

Earlier, when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the official jersey for the showpiece event last month, it received a lot of mixed reactions from cricket fans over social media, with some comparing the design to a watermelon.

Meanwhile, ahead of yesterday’s warm-up game against England, the Babar Azam-led squad was spotted in new warm-up kits that differ from their usual grey ones in both color and pattern, and fans had varied opinions.

Some fans referred to it as the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) uniform while others compared it to the Multan Sultans jerseys in Pakistan Super League, a few of the fans compared it to Australian parrots. Let’s have a look at some of the reactions:

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Shares Tips With Experienced Indian Pacer Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash