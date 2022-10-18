Legendary Indian Batter Considers Pakistan as One of the Favorites for the T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2022 began on October 16 with Namibia causing a stunning upset over the 2014 champions, Sri Lanka. Another upset occurred yesterday when Scotland stunned two-time champions West Indies.

The super 12 stages of the mega event will begin on October 22 when Australia takes on New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground, but the upsets caused by associate teams have made predicting the semi-finalists of the tournament difficult.

Legendary Indian batter, Sachin Tendulkar, believes that the gap is bridged in the shortest format of cricket leading to more chances of upsets, yet India, Australia, Pakistan, and England are his favorite teams for the semi-final stages.

While speaking in an interview regarding the top four teams in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the little master said, “I would want India to be the champion but my top four would be India, Pakistan, Australia, and England.”

The former Indian batting great remarked that Namibia and the Netherlands played very positive cricket yesterday and they have a strong possibility of surprising the opposition because there isn’t much time for recovery.

The former right-hander further added that New Zealand and South Africa know the Australian conditions very well and could be in the running for the coveted semi-finals spots, “But the top four would be these four, the other two are dark horses who may sneak in from the back door.”

