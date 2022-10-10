ECC Approves Subsidized Energy Package for Export Industries

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved the electricity tariff of Rs. 19.99 per kWh for export-oriented sectors, including textile, jute, leather, surgical, and sports goods across Pakistan.

The committee, which met on Monday with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, approved the summary moved by the Ministry of Commerce for the continuation of regionally competitive electricity tariff for export-oriented sectors in FY23.

After the ECC approval, electricity will be provided at Rs. 19.99 per kWh all-inclusive to five export-oriented sectors from 1st October 2022 to 30th June 2023

Wheat Import

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research presented a summary to consider proposals to use Gwadar port and revision of procedure for the pre-shipment inspection agency for the import of wheat. The ECC was informed that the reason for the higher price in limited bids received, in the tender dated 26th September 2022, was increased risks due to changes in the inspection regime.

Given the higher cost of import of wheat associated with the two proposals, ECC approved the proposal that both amendments to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) tender inspection may be dropped for the time being. However, pre-shipment inspection should be ensured at the loading port from the top four inspection firms. TCP was also directed to issue fresh tenders to ensure the import of the allocated quantity of wheat.

The ECC deferred a summary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on profitable support price of Wheat Crop 2022-23.

The ECC also approved a supplementary grant of Rs. 410.181 million in favour of the Ministry of Interior for expenses related to law and order.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Federal Secretaries and senior officials.