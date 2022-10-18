PIA Flight Steward Disappears in Canada

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant went missing from a hotel in Canada.

The flight steward, Aijaz Ali Shah, had arrived in Toronto on flight PK-781 from Islamabad to Canada.

The disappearance was discovered when he failed to show up for duty on October 16, he was reportedly expected to return on flight PK-782 from Toronto to Islamabad.

The airline management and Canadian immigration authorities have been notified and asked to arrest him on sight.

Several cabin crew members from Pakistan disappear in Canada, in hopes of attaining citizenship.

Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew member had allegedly gone missing in Toronto last year as well. The air steward, Ramzan Gul, had traveled to Toronto on flight PK-786.

According to PIA officials, they also kept the Canadian immigration authority up to date on the situation because the crew member receives clearance under the General Declaration, and if one of them goes missing, the immigration authority must be notified.