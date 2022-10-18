Smartphone Photography Ushers In A New Era With Infinix ZERO 20

It is safe to say that smartphones with distinctive camera features have become a necessity today. From capturing daily moments to posting on social media, hundreds of pictures are taken by a single smartphone user in order to look back later.

Keeping this need in mind, tech giants are focused on introducing devices with unique and improved camera features altogether. Recently, Infinix introduced a new addition – ZERO 20 with the world’s first 60MP OIS+EIS based front camera which has surely created a buzz in the market!

Let’s specifically look at the camera features of Infinix ZERO 20 in detail!

World’s first 60PMP OIS+EIS enabled front camera technology!

Infinix ZERO’s 60MP front camera is stable most and greatest Vlog camera offering hardware-based Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Users would just have to switch on Ultra-Stability mode in order to unlock Dual Image Stabilization for making videos and capturing photos.

The front camera also being equipped with Auto Focus (AF) captures accurately every time with crisp details on the go. Not just the front camera, the rear camera of 108MP aids reimagine the mobile photography experience altogether.

Stepping into new camera technology

The ultra-high-resolution is partnered with the OIS to obtain stable and more realistic photography and footage. The technology will best serve the vloggers who can make their content stand out with the sharp visuals in motion, captivating every detail of an object, and having crisp color quality in each frame.

Similarly, it will serve as a great selfie buddy in all types of events as its hi-resolution mode takes a well-detailed image. Those who are working on social media platforms will find it very helpful for designing content that stands at the top.

108MP Rear Camera Misses Nothing with 10X ZOOM

Sometimes the pictures get blurred due to the long distance. Many smartphone cameras fall short of providing a clear zoom shot but Infinix ZERO 20 108MP rear camera captures with clarity and details while being on the go. Infinix ZERO 20 offers a 10X zoom option to click amazing photos even from far, within the frame.

The rear camera enables the user to save more touching details through the enhanced zoom-in technology. Not only one can master clicking distant scenes or hyper-macros but can see a world still hidden by the human eyes.

Auto Focus and Super Night Selfie

The front camera of the Infinix ZERO 20 has an embedded Auto Focus, which saves a lot of time in making an accurate frame. The feature always works best for daily selfies and travel diaries as it keeps the object in the spotlight.

In addition to that, the front camera has mastered clicking photos in low or dim light with the night mode by sensitively capturing sharp outlines of objects in unfavorable lighting conditions. The super flashlight adds more value to the image quality.

The newly launched ZERO 20 beholds Pakistan’s first 6NM processor i.e. MediaTek Helio G99 and also reflects on its 6.7”AMOLED refreshing cinematic display. The device encapsulates an advanced visual-audio experience in playing games, viewing videos, and vivid colour content.

Infinix ZERO 20 is available to pre-order on Infinix’s Official Ecommerce partner i.e Xpark with a discount of Rs 2000 till 20th October, so it’s better to pre-order!