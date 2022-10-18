Tecno Spark 9 Pro Sport Edition Launched With Unique Look

Tecno seems to be following in the footsteps of Huawei and Vivo with a new collaboration of its own. The Chinese phone maker has joined hands with the BMW Group to unveil a special Sport Edition for Tecno Spark 9 Pro.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro Sport Edition brings a brand-new look that stands out from the crowd. Tecno says that the design is inspired by an “icy crystal talisman”, which is why the rear panel is flanked by blue crystals on either side. The primary camera rings also have a similar finish around the edges.

But other than a new outfit, the Sport Edition is identical to the original that launched a few months ago. It’s powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 SoC and lets you choose between 4 and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with 18W wired charging, but there is no reverse charging. The software side is covered by Android 12 underneath Tecno’s HiOS 8.6 skin.

There is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD upfront, which has 1080p resolution but lacks high refresh rate support. It has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a noticeable bottom bezel. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera while the waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 32MP shooter.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be announced.

