Dawlance: A One Stop Shop For All

Dawlance is a brand that is based on reliability, functionality, and convenience for the people of Pakistan. Over the years, Dawlance has placed itself as a technologically leading brand that has one objective: improve the living standards of its community.

Creating a beautiful balance between nature and technology since the 1940s, Dawlance has gradually expanded from a refrigerator-only brand to one that includes freezers, microwave ovens, water dispensers, small kitchen appliances, hoods & hobs, washing machines, dishwashers, air conditioners, and personal care products.

To make its service more attainable for everyone, Dawlance has opted for global standardization when it comes to its newly launched website that now allows customers to make online purchases; it offers free shipping on all orders as well as express delivery that enables shipments to reach the designated individual within 24-72 hours.

They are a brand that provides value, transparency, and authenticity, hence one can keep track of their order status. Furthermore, it also includes a secure COD order placement/processing that depends on each individual receiving their own OTP hence aiming to reassure customers of their reliability.

It has GUI giving a very premium feel. In order to improve the customers’ journey, they brought expertise from its parent company Arcelik (Turkey-based parent company).

Their extensive product range enables the customer to broaden their horizons while looking for the perfect appliances.

Dawlance can be seen as a one-stop shop due to its vast variety; from Refrigerators and Freezers, they have a massive collection comprising double-door, multi-door, no frost or single-door, vertical freezers/refrigerators.

Some products consist of tempered glass shelves, vitamin fresh technology, and a power cool fan with deodorizer making it a quality purchase.

Their washing machines are divided into two categories: automatic and semi-automatic with new/cutting-edge technology that saves energy allows air drying and has a soft lid closing.

In addition, they sell kitchen appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, water dispensers, small domestic appliances, and personal care products. Their aim is to have a product for everyone’s distinctive preference; while having outstanding offers on their website on special occasions.

Dawlance aims to have it all for its customers, also the ones who require sales agent advice. They aim to explore one key feature on their website – Online Sales Expert Advice – which will allow an individual to seek advice from a sale agent in case of any confusion during a purchase.

With a simple and helpful site to peruse, Dawlance has set the bar high empowering its customers to freely order from their website – with just one click!

Click here to check out Dawlance’s new website.