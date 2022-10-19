Peshawar Zalmi Appoint Daren Sammy as Head Coach for PSL 8

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has played a key role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, and credit must be given to several foreign players who had kept faith in Pakistan and Daren Sammy is one of them.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Schools Indian Cricket Board for 2023 Asia Cup Refusal

Two-time T20 World Cup winner for West Indies has been with Peshawar Zalmi since its beginning, and in 2017, he led his side to their maiden PSL victory when the final match was staged in Pakistan for the first time.

The 38-year-old was unavailable for Peshawar Zalmi during the last season owing to personal commitments, but he has been given a significant role by Zalmi for the upcoming edition, which is set for February-March next year.

The 2017 PSL champions have named Daren Sammy as head coach for Pakistan Super League season eight. “Happy to announce Daren Sammy as the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 8,” Javed Afridi announced on Twitter.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Trends on Twitter As Fans Urge to Teach India a Lesson

Happy to announce Daren Sammy ⁦@darensammy88⁩ as a Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 8. #YellowStorm #Zalmi pic.twitter.com/nZleoudwgk — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) October 18, 2022

ALSO READ Pakistan’s New Training Kits Draw Hilarious Reactions From Social Media Users

Responding to this, the West Indies all-rounder also expressed his gratitude to the franchise and said on Tuesday, “Peshawar Zalmi is my family and I am super excited for PSL season eight.”

He also stated that as captain of Peshawar Zalmi, winning the PSL 2 trophy was one of his most memorable experiences, and he is confident that the squad would perform well in PSL season eight as well.