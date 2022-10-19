US Congress Approves $450 Million F-16 Maintenance Deal with Pakistan

The United States (US) Congress has approved the F-16 sustainment deal worth $450 million with Pakistan that involves the provision of maintenance and other related equipment to the latter.

The development comes after the US Department of State authorized the sale of mentioned equipment last month.

Earlier, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, clarified that the deal is only aimed at maintaining Pakistan’s current F-16 fleet after New Delhi expressed its reservations over the deal.

He made these remarks at a presser with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, at the State Department in Washington DC in September.

He detailed that it does not involve any new aircraft, systems, or munitions, and explained that it is only meant for sustaining F-16s, in view of the terrorist threats faced by Pakistan.

Moreover, he remarked that it is not in anyone’s best interest to allow such threats to persist with impunity, and added that the US always offers sustainment packages for the military equipment that it sells/provides to other states.

Besides, he urged both Pakistan and India to resolve their bilateral issues through proper diplomatic channels.