Govt Spent Nearly a Billion Rupees on Parliament House Renovations

The Interior Ministry disclosed on Thursday that over Rs 927 million has been spent on the renovation of Parliament House over the past five years. This substantial expenditure was detailed in a written statement presented to the National Assembly, outlining the annual costs associated with maintaining and upgrading the historic parliamentary building.

According to the ministry’s statement, the expenditure on Parliament House renovations has varied each year. In the fiscal year 2019-20, Rs 108 million was spent on renovation efforts. This figure increased significantly to over Rs 171 million in 2020-21. The following year, 2021-22, saw an even higher expenditure, with Rs 286 million allocated towards renovations. The most substantial amount was spent in 2022-23, with costs reaching Rs 302 million. For the current fiscal year, 2023-24, Rs 60 million has already been spent on ongoing renovation projects.

In 2022, it was reported that Parliament House would receive an additional Rs 5 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23. This additional funding was allocated under various heads, including the salaries of employees, operational expenditures, and allowances, reflecting the significant financial commitment required to maintain the parliamentary facilities.

The Parliament of Pakistan consists of two houses: the Upper House, known as the Senate, and the Lower House, known as the National Assembly. Both houses have received additional funds compared to previous fiscal years to cover the rising costs associated with their operations and upkeep. This increased funding highlights the importance placed on ensuring the functionality and integrity of the legislative hub of the country.

Last year, then Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani initiated a move to rename the Parliament House building. He constituted a parliamentary committee tasked with proposing a new name that would resonate with Pakistan’s cultural heritage, national values, and symbolize the unity of the nation. This initiative reflects a broader effort to align the identity of the Parliament House more closely with the country’s rich cultural and national identity.