70-Year-Old Pervert Arrested For Harassing a Female Journalist

East Karachi Police detained an old man on Wednesday for allegedly harassing a young female journalist in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighborhood.

According to details, the victim, Laila Nisar, complained that she and her mother were coming home in a rickshaw a few days ago from the Liaquat National Hospital when a man in his 70s made inappropriate gestures at them, making them feel incredibly uncomfortable.

She went on to say that 90% of women already feel insecure in public transport. When she began to yell, the rickshaw driver informed her that the man is frequently seen in local transport, doing the same thing to other women as well.

The event occurred at Kamran Chowrangi. The journalist took down the rickshaw driver’s phone number at the end of the ride and filed an FIR afterward. Acting on the complaint, Police investigated the allegation and apprehended the culprit, Shahnawaz, a Jauhar area resident. Police said that the man has mental issues.

In related news, a man was arrested in Karachi last month, for harassing a female vlogger from Turkey. Seda Nur, a YouTuber, reported in a video that she was harassed in Karachi.

She also included video footage of the incident in which a man in a blue shirt stalked her. The man was strolling behind her. She claimed that the man had been following her and had even touched her when he had the opportunity.