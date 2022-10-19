Doctors to Be Punished for Protesting in KP

The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has called for disciplinary action to be taken against the doctors involved in protests, disrupting the patients’ care in government hospitals.

The protests are in complete violation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Services Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2020.

The department has issued a letter to medical superintendents (MS) and District Health Officers (DHOs) of the province’s hospitals to implement the law to eliminate interruptions in healthcare operations caused by employee strikes and demonstrations.

According to the letter, health has always been a patient-centered profession. It also stated that the health department is ready to handle the new emergent environment and that several changes have been implemented to design methods to deal with the matter at hand.

The letter continued that while designing changes, the department will guarantee that all public employees’ rights are protected, as well as provide additional possibilities for professionals to improve their knowledge and abilities.

The strikes and boycotts by public officials not only endanger human lives but also bring the department into disrepute.

The letter requested that the individual district health officials educate their subordinates on all new reforms, good governance regulations, and professional behavior.

Officials stated that the government is satisfied with the work of the health professionals, but that they should not go on strike. Despite encounters with violence while on duty, doctors, nurses, and paramedics continue their job.

