Islamabad Police Receives More Job Applications From Transgenders Than Women

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has received around 28,100 job applications from transgender persons, surpassing the number of women applicants, which is only 6,092.

The development comes after ICT Police announced 1,668 constable vacancies and specifically encouraged the transgender community to apply for jobs as per the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

According to the details, ICT Police has received around 141,739 job applications in total, out of which, the above-mentioned numbers are from women and transgender persons, while over 107,526 are from men.

Taking to Twitter, ICT Police penned that most of the applications are from Punjab, adding that the application process has been completed, while the scrutiny of the candidates is underway.

سب سے زیادہ درخواستیں پنجاب سے موصول ہوئیں۔بھرتی کے لئے درخواستیں لینے کا عمل کامیابی سے مکمل ہوچکا ہے، تمام درخواستوں کی سکروٹنی جاری ہے جس کو جلد مکمل کرکے جسمانی ٹیسٹوں کا آغاز ہوگا۔بھرتی کے سلسلہ میں 2816 سوالات پر امیدواروں کی رہنمائی کی گئی اور ان کو حل کیا گیا۔

2/2#ICTP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) October 19, 2022

Following the scrutiny, it will conduct physical tests of the shortlisted applicants. Besides, ICT Police answered over 2,816 queries during the recruitment process.

It is pertinent to mention that Transgender Persons Act, 2018, allowed the transgender community to apply for jobs based on their self-identified gender, as mentioned in their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

In a recent development, Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik, has approved the removal of the gender change provision, Rule 13-1, from the NADRA regulations. The official removal will come into effect after final approval from the board.