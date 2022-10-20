Truck With Peanuts Worth Rs. 4 Million Stolen in Rawalpindi

Armed thieves stole a truckload of peanuts as well as cash and cell phones from the trailer’s crew. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Chakri Police Station.

The complainant, Rafiullah, told police that he is a commodities transporter. He was traveling to Peshawar with his crew in a 22-wheel trailer, which cost Rs. 1.9 million, carrying peanuts worth Rs. 4 million.

The complainant continued that when they arrived at Mouza Dhadhumber, three suspects carrying firearms stopped them, tied up the crew, and made away with their three mobile phones, Rs. 300,000 in cash as well as the loaded truck while shouting threats at them.

The police filed the case on the complainant’s testimony. A spokesperson for the police revealed that the complainant has suspected the involvement of a former crew member while further investigation is underway.

The police spokesperson further revealed that the robbers deserted the empty truck in a remote location and fled with peanuts worth Rs. 4 million.

In a similar unusual case earlier this year, robbers had stolen 240 male and female suits from a tailor shop in the limits of Aabapara Police Station.

The complainant filed a police report, stating that he was busy at work when two gunmen came and began taking stitched suits from the display while holding him at gunpoint. He stated that he lost Rs. 700,000 in stitched outfits.