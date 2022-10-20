Govt Admits Most Areas in Balochistan Do Not Have Electricity

The Ministry for Energy (Power Division) has admitted in the Parliament that the majority of areas of Balochistan do not have electricity.

Replying to a question about electricity provision in the province, the Ministry stated that it is a fact that the majority of areas of Balochistan do not have electricity.

The officials said that many factors play a role in the provision of electricity to the residents of Balochistan.

Balochistan’s 53 percent population is scattered in 33 districts (except district Lasbella which is provided electricity by KE). Far-flung areas, the coastal belt, and rugged terrain make the cost of the distribution grid prohibitive and expensive.

The of electricity schemes by Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) fall under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), SDGs, and MDGs programs. After the identification of the Energy Department, Government of Balochistan, QESCO (Project Directorate) carries out the survey and prepares PC-1 for un-electrified villages and after the release of funds, the work is executed. Hence, it depends upon the population covered and the availability of funds.

Funds for current fiscal year

The National Assembly was further informed that the government has earmarked funds for the provision of electricity in the province during the current fiscal year 2022-23.

In Federal PSDP, funds amounting to Rs. 8370.979 million have been allocated, which include allocation of Rs. 7500 million for the Khuzdar Gwadar Transmission Lin and Rs. 500 million for the import of 100 MW electricity from Iran to Gwadar. Furthermore, in Provincial PSDP, funds amounting to Rs. 3626.989 million have been earmarked for the provision of electricity in different districts of the province.