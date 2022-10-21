Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium’s New Look to Feature Pakistan Supporters Club Logo

As the football world is well aware that North London is red, but it will soon get a touch of green and white as Arsenal Football Club (FC) has decided to integrate Arsenal Supporters Club Pakistan’s logo in the new exterior artwork for the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Pakistan Supporters Club shared the exciting news on Twitter as they uploaded an image of the official e-mail they received from Arsenal Football Club.

Our Supporters club will feature in the new exterior artwork for Emirates Stadium 😍 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/aHD3AGjA46 — Arsenal Pakistan SC (@ArsenalPakSC) October 20, 2022

According to the e-mail, some amendments have been made to the logo of the Pakistan Supporters Club which has been redesigned by two local, world-renowned artists. Arsenal revealed that various Supporters Club logos have been used in the new artwork that will be placed on the scale of the exterior of the Emirates Stadium.

The new look for the exterior of the Emirates Stadium is in line with the new direction that the Arsenal Football Club is heading towards.

The Gunners have been in red-hot form this season and are currently leading the Premier League standings with 9 wins out of their first 10 matches. This is the best start to a Premier League season by any team in history.

Arsenal also qualified for the knock-out round of the Europa League last night, as they defeated PSV Eindhoven by 1-0. They have a perfect record in the first four matches and are considered as one of the favorites to lift the Trophy.